2.5 GHz high-frequency antenna connector employs one-step crimp termination

Hirose has reduced the size of its 2.5 GHz high-frequency antenna connector to offer significant space savings in automotive antenna systems. Employing a one-step crimp termination design, the GT21 Series antenna connector also reduces assembly time and cost. The crimp termination design also enables the cable assembly to be completed without touching the center conductor, which provides precise center conductor positioning and consistent operation.

The GT21 Series antenna connector utilizes a highly reliable locking mechanism constructed to handle the shock and vibration commonly found in automotive applications. With a lock strength of 98N, the lock emits a clear tactile click when properly mated. A lock confirmation window further prevents incomplete mating.

The rugged GT21 Series connector is available in three termination variations, including a pin-through hole version, an SMT version, and an in-line version. The antenna connector supports single coaxial, 2-port, 3-port, and 4-port cable terminations. The single coaxial version is offered in 4 color-coded keying options.

The GT21 Series is rated for exposure to shock and vibration, sulfur dioxide, high humidity, and thermal shock. The antenna connector has an operating temperature of -40 to +105 degrees C.