2.5 V to 5.5 V, 3A reversible buck/boost regulator measures just 218mm2

System architects seeking backup power using supercapacitor or other energy sources can now deliver the best combination of highest efficiency and smallest size with the Continua MAX38889 2.5V-to-5.5V, 3A reversible buck/boost regulator from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. The latest addition to Maxim’s Continua family of backup regulators delivers the industry’s tightest output regulation of 2.5 percent to support critical applications that demand high accuracy.

The MAX38889 features 94 percent peak efficiency, 9 percent higher than the closest competitive solution, allowing it to support longer backup time. Additionally, at one-third the size, it enables easier integration into space-constrained designs.

In applications such as smart utility meters or automotive dashboard cameras, the MAX38889 Continua regulator operates in buck mode to charge a backup power source, such as a supercapacitor. When the main power goes away, the regulator reverses direction automatically, boosting the supercapacitor voltage to power the system, until main power is restored.

For convenient adoption, the entire MAX38889 solution is 64 percent smaller than the closest competitor (218mm2 vs. 606mm2), allowing designers to reduce component count, cut board space and save BOM cost. The smaller size also makes it easier to integrate into new and existing designs with tight space constraints. The MAX38889 regulates backup power for a wide range of both portable and non-portable applications, such as retail price scanners and surveillance cameras, and others used in the home, building, automotive, industrial automation, and healthcare IoT.

Highest Efficiency: 94 percent peak efficiency is 9 percent higher than the closest competitor

Smallest Size: One-third the size of the closest competitive solution

Tightest Regulation: Delivers 2.5 percent voltage regulation demanded by 5V applications

The MAX38889 is available at Maxim Integrated’s website for $2.36 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors. The MAX38889EVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $63. EE-Sim models are available.