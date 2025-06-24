2-port switch operates DC to 20 GHz with 128 configurable connection schemes

Menlo Microsystems, Inc. has announced the release of the MM5625, its fourth high-speed differential loopback switch, at the IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium in San Francisco, California. The MM5625 is optimized for asymmetric SerDes bus testing and supports 80 Gbps PAM4 data rates required for emerging SerDes standards while providing improved RF performance across all 12 ports.

The MM5625 is based on Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch technology and builds upon the MM5620 loopback relay introduced in 2023. The switch technology has been adopted by suppliers of GPUs for AI applications, APUs for mobile devices, and other high-performance compute platforms. The device addresses testing challenges with asymmetric SerDes buses that connect one TX port to two RX ports, or vice versa.

The MM5625 increases RF bandwidth across all 12 channels and expands from 16 to 128 possible control states, enabling comprehensive test coverage for high-performance semiconductor devices. Target applications include IC wafer sort, final test and test equipment for datacenter and AI GPU/CPU systems, APUs, re-timers, network processors, and high-speed memory products.

The switch operates across a DC to 20 GHz frequency range with insertion loss of -2.7dB at 20 GHz. It features DP3T differential mode with loopback capability and 12 interconnected high-speed ports. The device offers 128 configurable connection schemes and includes an integrated charge pump driver, eliminating the need for external biasing circuitry. The MM5625 is rated for more than 3 billion switching operations and comes in an 8.2 x 8.2 mm LGA surface-mount package.

The MM5625 enables test engineers to achieve higher performance testing requirements while reducing footprint compared to previous solutions. The switch’s configurable connectivity schemes and RF performance characteristics address specific requirements for testing high-speed SerDes interfaces in next-generation semiconductor devices.