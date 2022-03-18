2 W dc-dc converters now in SIP-7 format

Flex Power Modules has introduced a range of encapsulated, through-hole, 2 W DC/DC converters in the industry-standard SIP-7 format.

The series includes nominal 12 V, 15 V, and 24 V inputs, and a selection of dual, unregulated outputs are available, suitable for asymmetrical positive and negative gate drive voltages for a wide variety of semiconductor switches, including IGBTs, GaN, silicon, and silicon carbide MOSFETs. Unlike many similar products on the market, the PUC-D2BG series features 6 kVDC isolation with reinforced insulation to a 250 VAC working voltage, with safety certification to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1.

The PUC-D2BG series is ideal for isolated ‘high-side’ gate drive power and features low isolation capacitance, typically less than 6 pF, which prevents excessive circulating currents with the high dV/dt seen in typical bridge applications such as motor drives and inverters.

The temperature rating of the products is -40 °C to +100 °C ambient with derating, and full power is available to +85 °C in convection cooled environments. This performance is enabled by a high-efficiency design reaching typically 80%. The parts require no minimum load and offer continuous short circuit protection.

The product series is available in OEM quantities end of March 2022.