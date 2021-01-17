20-W dc-dc converter sits in 1-in-sq metal can

TRACO POWER announces their new THN 20WIR series of 20-watt high-density DC/DC Converters in the industry-standard 1” x 1” footprint which has been qualified for railway and rugged industrial applications with EN 50155 and EN 61373 certifications and IEC /EN /UL 62368-1 approval.

The THN 20WIR series of ruggedized 20 Watt DC/DC converters offer high-reliability performance in harsh environments. The series consists of 24 models featuring ultra-wide 4:1 input ranges of 9-36 / 18-75 / 36-160 VDC and single/dual outputs ranging from 3.3 to 24 VDC. Their high-density design provides high efficiencies up to 91%, and operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, and increased resistance against electromagnetic interference, shock/vibration, and thermal shock. All models are safety approved to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and EN 50155 standards for harsh environments in industrial, railway, and transportation systems. Features include an internal EN 55032 class A input filter; input under-voltage-lockout; short circuit protection; remote On/Off; and output voltage trim. MTBF is > 1.2 million hours and supported by TRACO POWER’S 3-year warranty.

Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network with manufacturing lead times of 12-14 weeks. Please see tracopower.us/thn20wir for specifications, drawings, and safety documentation.