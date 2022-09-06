200-V MOSFETs target EV motor control, power supplies

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation announced that the company has introduced its third-generation 200V Medium Voltage (MV) Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) for Light Electric Vehicles (LEV) motor controllers and industrial power supplies.

To maximize energy efficiency in power devices, Magnachip’s new 200V MOSFETs incorporate third-generation trench MOSFET technology. The capacitance was reduced by 50% compared to the previous generation 100V MV MOSFET and the enhanced design of the core cell and termination helps lower R DS(on) * and total gate charge** to achieve a high figure of merit.

In addition, these third-generation MOSFETs are available in surface mount device TO-Leadless Package (TOLL), M2PAK, and TO-220 of a through-hole type respectively to reduce product size and enhance heat dissipation. Furthermore, the energy efficiency of these MOSFETs is greatly increased by fast switching and high power density. Coupled with a guaranteed operating junction temperature from -55°C up to 175°C and a high level of avalanche ruggedness, these MOSFETs are well-suited for LEV motor controllers and industrial power supplies requiring high efficiency and stable power supply.

Omdia, a global market research firm, estimates that the annual growth rates of the automotive and industrial sectors of the global silicon power MOSFET market will be 11.5% and 9.6% respectively from 2020 to 2025. In particular, LEV markets are expanding quickly alongside efforts to accelerate decarbonization and demand for efficient and affordable vehicles.

*R DS(on) : On resistance, the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation