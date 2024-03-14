2000 V, SiC MOSFETs and diodes address solar and EV charging applications

Infineon Technologies AG introduces the new CoolSiC MOSFETs 2000 V in the TO-247PLUS-4-HCC package to meet designers’ demand for increased power density without compromising the system’s reliability even under demanding high voltage and switching frequency conditions. The CoolSiC MOSFETs offer a higher DC link voltage so that the power can be increased without increasing the current. It is the first discrete silicon carbide device with a breakdown voltage of 2000 V on the market and comes in a TO-247PLUS-4-HCC package with a creepage distance of 14 mm and a clearance distance of 5.4 mm. With low switching losses, the devices are ideal for solar (e.g. string inverters) as well as energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging applications.

The CoolSiC MOSFET 2000 V product family is ideally suited for high DC link systems with up to 1500 V DC . Compared to 1700 V SiC MOSFETs, the devices also provide a sufficiently high overvoltage margin for 1500 V DC systems. The CoolSiC MOSFETs deliver a benchmark gate threshold voltage of 4.5 V and are equipped with a robust body diode for hard commutation. Due to the.XT connection technology, the components offer first-class thermal performance. They are also highly resistant to humidity.

In addition to the CoolSiC MOSFETs 2000 V, Infineon will soon be launching the matching CoolSiC diodes: The first launch will be the 2000 V diode portfolio in the TO-247PLUS 4-pin package in the third quarter of 2024, followed by the 2000 V CoolSiC diode portfolio in the TO-247-2 package in the final quarter of 2024. These diodes are particularly suitable for solar applications. A matching gate driver portfolio is also available.

The CoolSiC MOSFET 2000 V product family is available now. In addition, Infineon also offers a suitable evaluation board: the EVAL-COOLSIC-2KVHCC. Developers can use the board as a precise universal test platform to evaluate all CoolSiC MOSFETs and diodes 2000 V and the EiceDRIVER Compact Single Channel Isolated Gate Driver 1ED31xx product family through double pulse or continuous PWM operation.