STMicroelectronics’ STMicroelectronics’ LD56020 200mA low-dropout voltage regulator operates with a supply from 1.1V to 5.5V and has low output noise for applications that demand excellent stability and long battery runtime.

Ideal for mobiles, vision sensors, and wireless modules, the competitively priced LD56020 has an extremely low dropout voltage of just 190mV (max. at full load) and a maximum quiescent current of 25µA at light load. An external enable pin permits control logic to put the regulator into standby mode, which reduces current below 0.1µA.

With supply-voltage rejection (SVRIN) of 90dB (1kHz, 20mA) and output noise of just 8.8µVRMS (10Hz to 100kHz), the LD56020 provides a clean power rail for low-voltage digital circuitry. The circuit is stabilized with only one small ceramic capacitor at each of the input and output terminals. In addition to minimizing the bill of materials, the low overall component count combines with the regulator’s tiny chip-scale package (CSP) outline of 0.65mm x 0.65mm to ensure a compact circuit footprint with low impact on PCB size.

The regulator integrates protection features including short-circuit current foldback and under-voltage lockout to prevent excessive dissipation in the event of a system fault. There is also over-temperature protection and an internal discharge path.