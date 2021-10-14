2021 LEAP Awards winners are unveiled!

Winning entries in the 2021 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards were announced by WTWH Media today in 12 categories:
Additive Manufacturing
Connectivity
Embedded Computing
Hydraulics
Industrial Automation
Mechanical
Motion Control
Pneumatics
Power Electronics
Software
Switches & Sensors, and
Test & Measurement.
These brands cross four of the company’s design engineering brands: Design World, Fluid Power World, Fastener Engineering, and EE World. This year’s winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 12 engineering and academic professionals. For each category, judges could award Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Honorable Mentions, but note that all categories do not necessarily have all of these medalists, based on the scoring. The winners are:
Additive manufacturing
Gold
HP
HP Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling Solution
The judges commented: “Automating a traditionally manual process is no easy feat… cutting down fabrication time AND having more precise, lighter results… incredible!” Congratulations!
Silver
EOS
EOS M 300-4: The Future of Metal 3D Printing and Production
Connectivity
Gold
Astera Labs
Aries Smart Retimer Portfolio for CXL 2.0
The judges commented: “A powerful and innovative addition to the system designers’ toolbox.” Congratulations!
Silver
binder USA
Series 670 NCC Subminiature Connector
Bronze
HARTING
har-Modular: Create Your Own PCB Connector
Honorable Mention
Littelfuse
SPXI In-Line Solar Fuse
Honorable Mention
Molex
Mirror Mezz
Embedded computing
Gold
Maxim Integrated Products
MAX78000 Low-Power Neural Network Accelerated Microcontroller
The judges commented: “Very impressed by executing AI inferences at less than 1/100th the energy of other embedded solutions, improving run-time for battery-powered AI applications.” Congratulations!
Silver
Infineon Technologies
SEMPER™ Secure NOR Flash
Bronze
Sequans Communications
Monarch 2 GM02S Module
Honorable Mention
Ambarella
CV5 Edge AI Vision SoC
Hydraulics
Gold
Fluid Metering, Inc.
The FVD Variable Dispense Next Generation All-In-One Pump
The judges commented: “The reduction of components by combining 3 functions within one pump is innovative. Fewer components mean fewer potential leakage points; and system better system reliability.” Congratulations!
Silver
HydraForce, Inc.
HydraForce IoT
Bronze
Eaton
CMT valve section for the CMA advanced mobile valve
Industrial automation
Gold
Chieftek Precision USA Co., Ltd.
Ultra Thin linear motor stage, Mini Robot
The judges commented: “Compact, accurate and efficient.” This is ideal for high-speed, low-payload applications, where very compact size is required.” Congratulations!
Silver
EZAutomation/AVG Automation
EZTouch EZ7 Series Detachable Front
Bronze (tie)
Phoenix Contact USA
NearFi coupler
Bronze (tie)
Weidmuller
Rockstar Heavy Duty Connector
Honorable Mention
Nexen Group
NexSafe™ Functional Safety Certified Rod Locks
Honorable Mention
Akribis Systems
Punch and Pack
Honorable Mention
Schmersal
AZM40 Electronic Solenoid Interlock
Mechanical
Gold
BRECOflex Co., L.L.C.
BRECOroll Timing Belts
The judges commented: “The eloquent idea lowers heat and friction for a common application. Multiple installations in a facility add up to lower energy bills and less overall ambient heat.” Congratulations!
Silver
IKO International
IKO CRBTF Crossed Roller Bearings
Bronze
Ogura Industrial Corp
Brake & Mechanical Torque Limiter Combination for Cobots
Motion control
Gold
Beckhoff Automation
XPlanar flying motion system
The judges commented: “The revolutionary XPlanar approach helps move product effortlessly with a smooth, vibration less exit across a production floor. If feasible, products on the XPlanar platters can be on the X-Y axis (right side up or upside down) and on the Z vertical axis. Excellent innovation.” Congratulations!
Silver
Delta Electronics
SCARA Robot with integrated 5th axis
Bronze (tie)
POSITAL-FRABA Inc.
POSITAL 22-mm diameter kit encoders for motor feedback
Bronze (tie)
Dover Motion
SmartStage XY
Honorable Mention
Bosch Rexroth
Smart Function Kit for Pressing and Joining
Honorable Mention
Portescap
Ultra EC 22ECP35-2A
Honorable Mention
Autotech Controls
Programmable Smart Encoder
Pneumatics
Gold
Emerson
Wireless Auto Recovery Module (ARM)
The judges commented: “Great product, which would really help in the setting up and diagnostics of pneumatic systems, without actually physically connecting up to the system. This makes maintenance easier and increases practicality.” Congratulations!
Silver
Festo
Pressure and vacuum generator PGVA
Bronze
PHD, Inc.
FLEXION
Power electronics
Gold
Texas Instruments
Industry’s first automotive GaN FET with integrated driver
The judges commented: “Impressive switching speeds to minimize EMI issues. Demonstrated device reliability. Potential low-cost, high-power power conversion compared to SiC.” Congratulations!
Silver
STMicroelectronics
ST60A2 — 60 GHz Contactless RF Transceiver
Bronze
Power Integrations
InnoSwitch4-CZ & ClampZero
Software
Gold
Protolabs
Revamped Digital Quoting Platform
The judges commented: “Engineers have access to a 3D view of their CAD model that highlights any manufacturing issues that need to be adjusted.” Congratulations!
Silver
Synopsys
RTL Architect
Bronze
GE Digital
iFIX 6.5
Switches & sensors
Gold
Texas Instruments
TMCS1100 and TMCS1101 Hall-effect current sensors
The judges commented: “This product exploits zero-drift technology to create devices with low drift and high accuracy over time and temperature. The 3-kVrms AC and DC isolation makes these devices appropriate for motor drivers, solar inverters, energy-storage equipment and power supplies.” Congratulations!
Silver (tie)
Infineon Technologies AG
XENSIV™ PAS CO2 Sensor
Silver (tie)
Ashcroft Inc.
Ashcroft® sealed E2X & E2F industrial pressure transducers
Honorable Mention
Banner Engineering
Q5X Jam Detection
Honorable Mention
GMN
Custom membrane switch panel for LogiLube’s SmartOil-M series
Honorable Mention
Omron Electronic Components
B5W-DB Diffuse Reflective Sensor
Test & measurement
Gold
Keysight Technologies
N9042B UXA X-Series Signal Analyzer
The judges commented: “Instrumentation such as this signal analyzer are essential tools for designers working at these outer limits of RF, where measurements are extraordinarily difficult and smallest design subtleties will have major negative effect on circuit and system performance. Designers need confidence in their instrumentation and its capabilities.” Congratulations!
Silver
ITECH Electronic Co., Ltd.
IT7900 Regenerative Grid Simulator
Bronze
Rohde & Schwarz
R&S®SMM100A