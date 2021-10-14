2021 LEAP Awards winners are unveiled!

Winning entries in the 2021 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards were announced by WTWH Media today in 12 categories:

Additive Manufacturing

Connectivity

Embedded Computing

Hydraulics

Industrial Automation

Mechanical

Motion Control

Pneumatics

Power Electronics

Software

Switches & Sensors, and

Test & Measurement.

These brands cross four of the company’s design engineering brands: Design World, Fluid Power World, Fastener Engineering, and EE World. This year’s winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 12 engineering and academic professionals. For each category, judges could award Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Honorable Mentions, but note that all categories do not necessarily have all of these medalists, based on the scoring. The winners are:

Additive manufacturing

Gold

HP

HP Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling Solution

The judges commented: “Automating a traditionally manual process is no easy feat… cutting down fabrication time AND having more precise, lighter results… incredible!” Congratulations!

Silver

EOS

EOS M 300-4: The Future of Metal 3D Printing and Production

Connectivity

Gold

Astera Labs

Aries Smart Retimer Portfolio for CXL 2.0

The judges commented: “A powerful and innovative addition to the system designers’ toolbox.” Congratulations!

Silver

binder USA

Series 670 NCC Subminiature Connector

Bronze

HARTING

har-Modular: Create Your Own PCB Connector

Honorable Mention

Littelfuse

SPXI In-Line Solar Fuse

Honorable Mention

Molex

Mirror Mezz

Embedded computing

Gold

Maxim Integrated Products

MAX78000 Low-Power Neural Network Accelerated Microcontroller

The judges commented: “Very impressed by executing AI inferences at less than 1/100th the energy of other embedded solutions, improving run-time for battery-powered AI applications.” Congratulations!

Silver

Infineon Technologies

SEMPER™ Secure NOR Flash

Bronze

Sequans Communications

Monarch 2 GM02S Module

Honorable Mention

Ambarella

CV5 Edge AI Vision SoC

Hydraulics

Gold

Fluid Metering, Inc.

The FVD Variable Dispense Next Generation All-In-One Pump

The judges commented: “The reduction of components by combining 3 functions within one pump is innovative. Fewer components mean fewer potential leakage points; and system better system reliability.” Congratulations!

Silver

HydraForce, Inc.

HydraForce IoT

Bronze

Eaton

CMT valve section for the CMA advanced mobile valve

Industrial automation

Gold

Chieftek Precision USA Co., Ltd.

Ultra Thin linear motor stage, Mini Robot

The judges commented: “Compact, accurate and efficient.” This is ideal for high-speed, low-payload applications, where very compact size is required.” Congratulations!

Silver

EZAutomation/AVG Automation

EZTouch EZ7 Series Detachable Front

Bronze (tie)

Phoenix Contact USA

NearFi coupler

Bronze (tie)

Weidmuller

Rockstar Heavy Duty Connector

Honorable Mention

Nexen Group

NexSafe™ Functional Safety Certified Rod Locks

Honorable Mention

Akribis Systems

Punch and Pack

Honorable Mention

Schmersal

AZM40 Electronic Solenoid Interlock

Mechanical

Gold

BRECOflex Co., L.L.C.

BRECOroll Timing Belts

The judges commented: “The eloquent idea lowers heat and friction for a common application. Multiple installations in a facility add up to lower energy bills and less overall ambient heat.” Congratulations!

Silver

IKO International

IKO CRBTF Crossed Roller Bearings

Bronze

Ogura Industrial Corp

Brake & Mechanical Torque Limiter Combination for Cobots

Motion control

Gold

Beckhoff Automation

XPlanar flying motion system

The judges commented: “The revolutionary XPlanar approach helps move product effortlessly with a smooth, vibration less exit across a production floor. If feasible, products on the XPlanar platters can be on the X-Y axis (right side up or upside down) and on the Z vertical axis. Excellent innovation.” Congratulations!

Silver

Delta Electronics

SCARA Robot with integrated 5th axis

Bronze (tie)

POSITAL-FRABA Inc.

POSITAL 22-mm diameter kit encoders for motor feedback

Bronze (tie)

Dover Motion

SmartStage XY

Honorable Mention

Bosch Rexroth

Smart Function Kit for Pressing and Joining

Honorable Mention

Portescap

Ultra EC 22ECP35-2A

Honorable Mention

Autotech Controls

Programmable Smart Encoder

Pneumatics

Gold

Emerson

Wireless Auto Recovery Module (ARM)

The judges commented: “Great product, which would really help in the setting up and diagnostics of pneumatic systems, without actually physically connecting up to the system. This makes maintenance easier and increases practicality.” Congratulations!

Silver

Festo

Pressure and vacuum generator PGVA

Bronze

PHD, Inc.

FLEXION

Power electronics

Gold

Texas Instruments

Industry’s first automotive GaN FET with integrated driver

The judges commented: “Impressive switching speeds to minimize EMI issues. Demonstrated device reliability. Potential low-cost, high-power power conversion compared to SiC.” Congratulations!

Silver

STMicroelectronics

ST60A2 — 60 GHz Contactless RF Transceiver

Bronze

Power Integrations

InnoSwitch4-CZ & ClampZero

Software

Gold

Protolabs

Revamped Digital Quoting Platform

The judges commented: “Engineers have access to a 3D view of their CAD model that highlights any manufacturing issues that need to be adjusted.” Congratulations!

Silver

Synopsys

RTL Architect

Bronze

GE Digital

iFIX 6.5

Switches & sensors

Gold

Texas Instruments

TMCS1100 and TMCS1101 Hall-effect current sensors

The judges commented: “This product exploits zero-drift technology to create devices with low drift and high accuracy over time and temperature. The 3-kVrms AC and DC isolation makes these devices appropriate for motor drivers, solar inverters, energy-storage equipment and power supplies.” Congratulations!

Silver (tie)

Infineon Technologies AG

XENSIV™ PAS CO2 Sensor

Silver (tie)

Ashcroft Inc.

Ashcroft® sealed E2X & E2F industrial pressure transducers

Honorable Mention

Banner Engineering

Q5X Jam Detection

Honorable Mention

GMN

Custom membrane switch panel for LogiLube’s SmartOil-M series

Honorable Mention

Omron Electronic Components

B5W-DB Diffuse Reflective Sensor

Test & measurement

Gold

Keysight Technologies

N9042B UXA X-Series Signal Analyzer

The judges commented: “Instrumentation such as this signal analyzer are essential tools for designers working at these outer limits of RF, where measurements are extraordinarily difficult and smallest design subtleties will have major negative effect on circuit and system performance. Designers need confidence in their instrumentation and its capabilities.” Congratulations!

Silver

ITECH Electronic Co., Ltd.

IT7900 Regenerative Grid Simulator

Bronze

Rohde & Schwarz

R&S®SMM100A