2021 LEAP Awards winners to be announced October 14th

The awards ceremony for 2021’s record-setting LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards is almost here!

You undoubtedly see new products released all the time. But which ones are really game-changing, the kinds of technologies that will make your job as a design engineer easier? The ones that will help take your products to the next level?

Join our virtual winner’s ceremony on October 14th at 3 p.m. EDT as Paul J. Heney, VP, Editorial Director, and Lisa Eitel, Executive Editor, celebrate the most innovative and forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space this year. We’ll be honoring several technologies in each of the following categories:

• Additive Manufacturing
• Connectivity
• Embedded Computing
• Hydraulics
• Industrial Automation
• Mechanical
• Motion Control
• Pneumatics
• Power Electronics
• Software
• Switches & Sensors, and
• Test & Measurement.

Learn all about which products will change the way you design, chosen by our independent panel of experts. Register today here for free: https://webinars.on24.com/wtwh/LEAP2021.

