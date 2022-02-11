220-W ac-dc desktop medical adapter now shipping from Sager Electronics

Sager Electronics, a leading North American distributor of Interconnect, Power, and Electromechanical products and custom solutions provider is now stocking Cincon’s TR220M single-output 220W AC-DC desktop medical adapter.

Cincon’s TR220M adapters are reliable, compact, high power density, AC-DC adapters. The TR220M devices are fully protected against short circuit and over- voltage conditions within a universal 80VAC to 264VAC input range. These medical adapters are highly efficient – up to 94% – and operate within a -30°C to 70°C temperature range. The TR220M adapters are available as Class I or Class II devices with cable lengths ranging from 950mm to 1800mm. The TR220M series is suitable in a variety medical applications, including ventilators, monitors, medical workstations, and hemodialysis.

