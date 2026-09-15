224G linear optics support NPO and CPO architectures

Semtech has introduced a family of 224G linear transimpedance amplifiers and drivers for near-packaged optics (NPO) and co-packaged optics (CPO) in AI/ML clusters, data centers and networking systems. The GN1838L and GN42T380 octal TIAs support 500 µm and 375 µm channel pitches while the GN42M380 octal Mach-Zehnder modulator driver supports silicon photonics, indium phosphide and thin-film lithium niobate modulators. The devices include programmable equalization and gain control along with diagnostics accessible through device pads and an I²C interface.