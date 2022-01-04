24-position optical encoder features integrated pushbutton

C&K has launched a new optical rotary encoder, the ENC Series 24-Position Optical Encoder with an integrated pushbutton. The new ENC Series encoder was developed as an improvement to our very successful 16 Position Optical Encoder. In addition to adding 50% more detent positions, the 24-position encoder also includes an oft-requested right angle connector socket to make installation even easier for our customers.

The fluid, precise rotation of the central encoder shaft makes applications like mode selection or menu navigation a breeze with rapid and accurate responsiveness to user input. The integrated pushbutton, activated by pressing the encoder shaft downward, makes the encoder a means of interface control that’s as easy as the click of a button, all in one simple design.

The new 24-position center select switch has a smooth haptic feel that allows for fast rotation. The encoder’s 2-bit Gray code output makes it easy to monitor the direction and magnitude of rotation through whatever microcontroller our customers prefer.

The ENC Series 24-Position Encoder is ideal for applications like automotive entertainment clusters, navigation, and volume control knobs. It’s also ideal for applications in medical devices like menu navigation, power cycling, and intensity tuning. In an industrial setting, it works well for mode selection in control panels and other similar functions.