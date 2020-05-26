24-V lithium-ion battery module delivers long-life, exceptional safety

Murata Electronics today announced the availability of its fully-integrated 24V battery module equipped with FORTELION, the company’s proprietary lithium-ion secondary battery. The solution uses olivine-type lithium iron phosphate as the cathode material to achieve long-life with exceptional safety levels in a lead-free package. It is also size-compatible with its leaded counterparts, is dust and waterproof, and can deliver real-time capacity calculations by way of CAN communication.

FORTELION is less vulnerable to breakage, decreasing its chances of catching fire. Further, it maintains reliable performance under intense workloads and was designed to undergo more than 10,000 charge-discharge cycles. FORTELION can be charged to 90 percent of its full capacity in approximately one hour, allowing for devices to remain in standby mode. Also, its excellent discharge characteristics make it less susceptible to both voltage and battery memory effect so it can be used for an extended period of time.

The module was developed for industrial applications that require high output, such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and robots. The use of service robots and AGVs in warehouses has become increasingly ubiquitous as a mechanism to improve productivity and overcome manpower shortages. However, these devices have historically been equipped with lead-acid batteries, resulting in two of the most significant challenges for this market: longer charging times and shorter battery life.

For more information on the FORTELION 24V battery module, to view the data sheets, or request samples, visit here.