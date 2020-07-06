24-Vdc 1 kW supply carries reinforced insulation for IEC class II uses

Elma Electronic has developed an advanced, rugged power system for use in mission-critical field applications deployed in harsh environments. The new RP24 Power System incorporates reinforced insulation to meet IEC Class II requirements, eliminating the need for a ground connection.

The compact size of the 1000W AC/DC power supply makes it ideal for use as a 24VDC supply for field-deployed radios and other communications equipment as well as to supply auxiliary DC power to air and ground vehicles in harsh environments.

Markus Van Arx, Director Systems for Elma Electronic, noted, “In remote deployments, such as a dry desert or arid, mountainous terrain, it can be difficult to secure proper grounding contact. In conforming to IEC Class II requirements by including additional safety precautions, the RP24 Power System ensures reliable power through its double-insulated protection, while eliminating the risk of shock to the user.”

In addition to full load operation from -35°C up to +60°C at an altitude of 3500m, the new IP67-rated unit also provides protection from EMP, overvoltage, shock and vibration.

The RP24 Power System meets the drop test requirements for MIL-STD-810G as well as MIL-STD-461G for HEMP (High-altitude Electro Magnetic Pulse) and lightning overvoltage protection, thanks to the built-in ground bolt.

Up to five units can be networked in parallel, providing up to 5000W of continuous power, while still meeting all EMC requirements. Each power supply has two separate inputs and outputs for battery and load with uninterruptible switching between the AC and battery input.