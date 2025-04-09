2512-package current sense resistor for power management systems

Stackpole Electronics Inc. has introduced the Stackpole Electronics Inc. has introduced the CSSU2512 , a new current sense chip resistor designed to handle high power in a compact 2512 size. This resistor features a low TCR of ±50 ppm and an all-metal construction that reduces thermal resistance, enhancing long-term stability and reliability.

The CSSU2512 is ideal for power management and control applications requiring higher power densities without compromising accuracy and stability. Additionally, its metal body structure eliminates concerns about component or solder joint stress due to board flex or temperature gradients.

Pricing for the CSSU2512 varies based on resistance value and volume, ranging from $0.22 to $0.30 each in full package quantities. For specific pricing, contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners.