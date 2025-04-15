25A power relays meet MIL-PRF-83536 specification

Microchip Technology announces the release of its BR235 and BR235D series of 25A QPL hermetically sealed electromechanical power relays that meet the requirements of MIL-PRF-83536 specification and ISO-9001 certification. This new series is engineered for commercial aviation, defense and space applications, providing supply certainty and global technical support for aerospace and defense customers.

The relays offer a 25A 3PDT rating with multiple configuration options for design flexibility. Variants include suppressed or non-suppressed versions, coil voltages ranging from 6–48 VDC and 115 VAC, different mounting styles with and without mounting tabs in various orientations, straight or J-Hook terminal pin types, and tin or gold plating options.

The BR235 and BR235D series demonstrate performance capabilities in extreme environments, functioning under test conditions for 30G vibration and 200G mechanical shock. The relays operate across a temperature range from −70°C to 125°C.

Leon Gross, corporate vice president of Microchip’s discrete product group, noted that the BR235 and BR235D relays are engineered to meet reliability and performance standards for mission-critical applications.