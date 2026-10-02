26-cell battery monitor integrates EIS diagnostics

Internal battery conditions identified by EIS

Nuvoton Technology will begin sampling its EIS-equipped Gen 6 battery monitoring IC, KA85010UA, in January 2027. The 26-cell device integrates electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) for battery degradation diagnosis, lifetime prediction and detection of cell abnormalities in electric vehicles, energy storage systems and reused-battery diagnostic systems. Its proprietary inductor method reduces PCB temperature rise during EIS measurements by approximately 93% compared with conventional resistor-based methods. Nuvoton also provides EIS analysis algorithms and development support for measurement setup, data analysis and application integration.