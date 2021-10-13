2U server optimized for battlefield AI applications

General Micro Systems today launched its Velocity 4×4 quad GPGPU artificial intelligence (AI) server designed for battlefield applications like command posts, tactical operation centers (TOCs) and protected platforms such as autonomous vehicles, wide body airborne sensor fusion, surveillance, data mining, synthetic vision and any platform than needs massive computational resources from a small, air-cooled rackmount server. Available immediately, Velocity 4×4 delivers mission success with a data center’s worth of supercomputer AI algorithm processing in a single rackmount server equipped with industry-standard connectors.

The Velocity 2U 4×4 quad NVIDIA A100 GPGPU AI server fits the bill, balancing the server’s four high-performance domains for maximum data processing: CPUs, GPGPUs, 100Gb Ethernet sensor LAN ports, and 22 SSD disk array. Velocity 2U has the capability for quad NVIDIA GPGPU Ampere Core co-processors mated to quad Intel Scalable Xeon 28 core data center processors, each with 1TB of DDR4 ECC memory and 4TB total. The 112 CPU cores and four GPGPUs are connected via the server’s x16 PCIe Gen 3 fabric with 128Gbps of on-board bandwidth—more than enough to keep up with AI sensor processing and storage.

Velocity is designed from the ground up to balance the information flow through the server, with data moving:

to/from the 16 Mellanox 100Gb Ethernet ports connected to real-time sensors or other sub-systems

through the four Intel CPUs and four A100 Ampere Core GPGPU co-processors

to the Broadcom hardware RAID NVMe 22 SSD array

GPGPUs, 100Gb Ethernet ports, CPUs and SSDs are intelligently grouped and balanced to maximize throughput, reduce latency, and equally load the processors and ports. The optionally encrypted FIPS-140-2 SSDs are the fastest available x4 NVMe drives, streaming at 32 Gbps per drive. Data flows smoothly through the server, never stalling, which further increases overall performance.

GMS’s proven RuggedDNA™ cooling, packaging and ruggedization techniques are carried forward into Velocity “4×4” servers from 40 years of military deployed VME, VPX and small form-factor systems. The servers exceed typical data center specs for extended temperature, high shock, and vibration, and are ideal for both fixed location and mobile (vehicle) applications. The servers can operate over a wider -20°C to +75 °C temperature range while offering the long‑life expectancy required for Department of Defense (DoD), government, or other high-availability and high-reliability applications.