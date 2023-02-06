2x DP3T switch for high-speed data connectivity applications

Continue to Site

Menlo Microsytems introduced a dual double-pole/triple-throw (2xDP3T) switch at DesignCon in Santa Clara, CA. The MM5620 switch provides the highest performance and data rates for high-speed differential data applications. It offers unprecedented levels of parallel testing on space-constrained final test and probe test for mobile phones, graphics, network processors, microprocessors, and high-speed memory products.

Based on Menlo Micro’s industry-leading 32 Gbps MM5600 double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch currently in production, the MM5620 2x DP3T switch offers high-speed operation from DC to 20 GHz with unprecedented data rates and RF signal linearity, delivering up to 64 Gbps (64 GT/s) of high-quality data signal integrity. The MM5620 switch’s system-in-package (SiP) solution fully integrates the switch driver and charge pump, along with loopback capacitors, offering significant board footprint reduction for high-volume production test solutions.

Menlo Micro’s MM5620 DP3T represents the culmination of several important industry firsts:

Integrated Loopback: The MM5620 provides a complete, end-to-end TX to RX differential loopback solution, including integrated decoupling capacitors, while providing multiple high-speed connections back to the user test equipment.

Compact design: The MM5620’s small footprint and low-profile 8.2 mm x 8.2 mm x 1.6mm LGA package provides a 90 percent reduction in size over conventional electromagnetic relay (EMR) solutions. This significant volume reduction enables more test sites and easier top and/or bottom routing.

1000x faster switching: The MM5620’s ultra-fast switching speed (< 10 µs operation time and < 2 µs release time) is 1000x faster than EMRs, enabling reduced test time and cost-of-test.

1000x more reliable: The MM5620 provides unmatched reliability and can operate with over three billion switching cycles, resulting in reduced downtime, maintenance, cost, and a 1000x longer lifetime compared to conventional EMRs.

Power efficient: The MM5620 operates at less than 9 mW, a significant reduction in power consumption compared to EMRs or other relays, making it the highest efficiency high-speed DP3T switching solution available in the market.

 

