3.2mΩ on-resistance GaN transistor targets battery protection applications

Innoscience Technology has launched a new generation of battery management system (BMS) solutions based on VGaN technology.

Increased demand for convenient eco-friendly travel, mobile energy storage, and small power solutions has driven rapid market developments. Battery protection system (BMS) technology needs further advancement to improve battery safety and efficiency. GaN technology supports this by improving efficiency, power density, and thermal performance, improving the overall conversion efficiency of power systems. With no parasitic body diode and bidirectional control, one (1) innoscience’s bi-directional (VGaN) device can effectively replace two (2) traditional MOS Silicon pairs. Innoscience’s VGaN series brings these advantages to Over Voltage Protection (OVP) and BMS applications.

A 48V/180A BMS demo is the latest Innoscience design solution to support a high-side same-port BMS application. This design adopts Innoscience’s latest 100V VGaN product, the INV100FQ030A, which is packaged in a 4mm x 6mm2 FCQFN and offers a maximum on-resistance of 3.2mΩ. No heat sink is required with a maximum temperature rise of less than 50°C. The 16-string charging and discharging battery protection system uses the controllable bidirectional conduction and cut-off features of VGaN, enabling four operational states: normal charging and discharging, charging protection, discharging protection, and sleep mode.

Innoscience’s 48V/180A high-side BMS solution is ideal for home batteries, portable charging stations, e-scooters, e-bikes etc., optimizing battery life and safety through efficient charge and discharge control. It reduces temperature rise and system costs while ensuring a compact, portable design.