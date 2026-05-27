3.3 kV SiC modules target solid-state transformers

Microchip Technology has announced new 3.3 kV HV D3 mSiC® Power Modules for solid-state transformers in AI hyperscale data centers and other high-voltage power systems. Offered in half-bridge and common-source configurations for 100 A to 300 A applications, the modules integrate 3.3 kV SiC MOSFETs and Schottky diodes in a 62 mm package with 6 kV isolation, CTI 600 materials, extended creepage distances and a silicon nitride substrate to support thermal performance and high-voltage series connection. The modules are designed to reduce the number of series-connected devices compared with lower-voltage SiC alternatives and support both hard-switched and soft-switched topologies.