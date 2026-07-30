3 A gate drivers support 1200 V rails

STMicroelectronics has introduced the STGAP3S3 series of 3 A galvanically isolated gate drivers for 1200 V power circuits. The STGAP3S3S is optimized for SiC MOSFETs and the STGAP3S3IF is suited to IGBTs, with integrated active Miller clamp, desaturation detection, soft turn-off, UVLO diagnostics and CMTI up to 200 V/ns. Typical applications include PFC, power supplies, DC/DC converters, inverters, charging stations, energy storage systems, solar inverters, industrial electric vehicles, drives, pumps and fans.