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Power Electronic Tips

3 A gate drivers support 1200 V rails

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STMicroelectronics has introduced the STGAP3S3 series of 3 A galvanically isolated gate drivers for 1200 V power circuits. The STGAP3S3S is optimized for SiC MOSFETs and the STGAP3S3IF is suited to IGBTs, with integrated active Miller clamp, desaturation detection, soft turn-off, UVLO diagnostics and CMTI up to 200 V/ns. Typical applications include PFC, power supplies, DC/DC converters, inverters, charging stations, energy storage systems, solar inverters, industrial electric vehicles, drives, pumps and fans.

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Puja Mitra

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