3 GSPS ADC enables nanosecond power monitoring

Texas Instruments’ ADC34DSO75 is a 3 GSPS analog-to-digital converter for low-power, event-based monitoring of data center power rails at nanosecond resolution. The device supports continuous monitoring and on-chip digital signal processing to detect transient power events. TI also showcased the LMI800PS 800 V isolated hot-swap controller with 5 kVrms reinforced isolation and more than 8 mm creepage and the LMK6B BAW oscillator with 9.6 fs jitter at 625 MHz for AI data center infrastructure. The company also displayed 800 VDC power solutions, including 800 V-to-12 V and 800 V-to-6 V DC/DC bus converters.