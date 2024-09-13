30 V MOSFET reduces on resistance by 40%

Infineon Technologies AG has introduced its new StrongIRFET 2 power MOSFET 30 V portfolio, expanding the existing StrongIRFET 2 family to address the growing demand for 30 V solutions in the mass market segment. Optimized for high robustness and ease of use, the new power MOSFETs were specifically designed to meet the requirements of a wide range of mass-market applications, enabling high design flexibility. Amongst these applications are industrial switched-mode power supplies (SMPS), motor drives, battery-powered applications, battery management systems, and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).

The StrongIRFET 2 30 V technology offers up to a 40 percent R DS(on) improvement and up to a 60 percent reduction in Q G compared to the previous generation of StrongIRFET devices. This translates into higher power efficiency for improved overall system performance while providing excellent robustness. The new power MOSFETs also ensure an easy design-in and provide simplified product services. The product family’s excellent price/performance ratio makes it an ideal choice for designers looking for convenient selection and purchasing.

The StrongIRFET 2 power MOSFETs in 30 V are available now in a TO-220 package. By the end of 2024, the portfolio will be available in a wider range of industry-standard packages and pin-out options, including to DPAK, D²PAK, PQFN, and SuperSO8.