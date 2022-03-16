300-W ac/dc supplies handle industrial, automation, ITE apps

TRACO POWER announces their new TPI 300 series of 300W high-density AC/DC power supplies available in two packages, a conduction-cooled baseplate or fully enclosed with a fan. Designed for a wide range of OEM / Embedded and Industrial applications where long-term reliability is critical and space is limited.

Features include: TPI 300L-M open-frame / baseplate models (2.44 x 4.60 x 1.56”); TPI 300-M enclosed with fan models (2.44 x 4.60 x 2.32”); Efficiencies of 91 – 93%, model dependent; 360 Watt peak load power up to 5 secs; 300 Watt continuous power (forced air cooling); Up to 180 Watt continuous power (conduction / convection cooling); -40°C up to +85°C Operating Temperature range; Reinforced I/O isolation 3000 VAC; IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 (Class I & Class II) Approvals; Class B EMC compliance EN55032 & FCC Part 15;

Using high-quality components and high-efficiency topologies enables wide operating temperatures and high reliability in excess of 1 million hours MTBF (MIL-HDBK-217F, ground benign) and is supported by TRACO POWER’s 3-year warranty.

Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network.