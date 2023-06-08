3000 W high-voltage power supply allows for adjustable output voltage and current over wide range

Ecopac Power introduces the MEAN WELL CSP-3000, a 3000-watt high-voltage output product.

The CSP-3000 provides 120V/250V/400VDC high voltage output with a constant current limit set at 100% output, making it ideal for applications such as laser, UV curing, charging equipment, communication equipment, or any centralized systems that require high power and high voltage. Additionally, its programmable voltage and current feature allow output voltage and current to be adjusted over a wide range by applying an external DC voltage signal.

With high-frequency modulation that can be achieved by applying an external 10V PWM signal between 500Hz~1kHz, the CSP-3000 is the perfect choice for customers looking for high-power and high-voltage options. They are designed with key features such as active current sharing (up to 3 units), remote ON/OFF, and auxiliary power which enhances the end system design flexibility and application range.

Its built-in active PFC function, high efficiency up to 93%, and built-in DC fans for forced air cooling make it a reliable and efficient choice. The CSP-3000 is UL/Dekra/EAC/CB/CE safety approved and has a 5-year warranty. Its compact size, measuring 278 x 178 x 64 mm, makes it easy to integrate into any system.