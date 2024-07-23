32.768 kHz oscillator fits inside consumer devices

Innovation has turned science fiction into reality. Today you can monitor stress, fitness, and sleep quality with a ring you slip on your finger. A handheld game controller opens doors to expansive virtual worlds. You can hold advanced computing capabilities in the palm of your hand. More things are becoming smarter, mobile, and interconnected. But to bring all this innovation to life, data must move faster and more efficiently through complex electronic systems with diverse component parts. One timing hiccup in the synchronization of data transmission can spell trouble in user experience.

To keep applications running smoothly, the timing components that are responsible for data synchronization must keep pace with more stringent demands in consumer applications: Lower power, smaller footprint, and greater stability. The SiT1811 oscillator (XO) delivers next-level advantages for the rigorous demands of these applications. In fact, among competing 32.768 kHz devices, SiT1811 XOs deliver the lowest power available in the smallest quad flat no-lead (QFN) footprint to extend the reliability of consumer products.

Interconnected consumer technology—especially battery-operated devices—is fast becoming mainstream in our lives. Wireless operation for extended periods of time, especially during sleep modes can be paramount for product success. For example, when you lift your arm and see the time, your smart watch fulfills a function. When you put the watch away in the drawer or on your nightstand, it goes to sleep, drawing less power to preserve battery life. But even while your watch is asleep, it still must keep accurate time for the next time you need it. There is a lengthy list of consumer applications in addition to smart watches that have rigorous size, power, and reliability demands: Gaming controllers, smartphones, smart wearables, hearables, smart tags, and much more.

For some consumer applications a resonator might be enough, but for demanding applications that require an XO, the SiT1811 XO is ideal. Designed to operate at 32.768 kHz, the SiT1811 operates at half the power of competing 32 kHz oscillators. SiTime XOs also boast the highest reliability with a mean time before failure (MTBF) of over 2 billion hours. All these SiT1811 XO benefits enable high-volume, consumer products that require ultra-low power and reliability in a small package.

As electronics become smaller and denser, semiconductor devices also need to shrink. With legacy quartz device alternatives, a decrease in signal frequency results in increased resonator size. Because the resonators in SiTime oscillators are manufactured with silicon MEMS technology, they are extremely small and can be housed using the latest semiconductor packaging techniques to keep the size down. In fact, SiTime MEMS technology enables the SiT1811 XO to fit in a tiny 1211 QFN package that is 30% smaller than the leading competing product.

Putting it all together, SiT1811 XOs give you increased stability with the lowest power and lowest footprint available in 32.768 kHz to extend the battery life for your consumer product.

Key features of the SiT1811 oscillator family include: Ultra-low power XO with 510 nA current (<0.6 µW typical power consumption); Low integrated phase jitter (IPJ): 3 ns RMS ±20 ppm frequency stability; Operating temperature range from -10°C to +85°C; Best-in-class mechanical shock resistance at 20,000 g; Best-in-class vibration resistance at 100 g; Industry’s smallest 32.768 kHz device in a QFN package: 1.2 mm x 1.1 mm x 0.55 mm (1.32 mm2 footprint, 0.67 mm3 volume), 30% smaller than leading competitive oscillators QFN packages at this performance level; RoHS and REACH compliant, Pb-free, halogen-free and antimony-free.

As technology continues to advance, precision timing is critical to reduce latency, increase battery life, and ensure exceptional user experiences. The SiT1811 XO is the lowest power XO available among competing 32-kHz XOs. It delivers low integrated phase jitter and maintains performance, even in harsh and noisy environments.

For consumer applications, it is time to rethink traditional solutions and design timing components that will better optimize for size, power, and stability. For more information, check out our SiT1811 datasheet. You can purchase SiT1811 XO at SiTime Direct.