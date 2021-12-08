32-bit virtual machine to be offered in SoC form

MicroEJ is expanding the availability of its application container for system-on-chip (SoC) specific chip manufacturers. Expected in 2023, MicroEJ customers who manufacture hundreds of thousands of devices based on these chips will be able to choose the accelerated hardware version of MEJ32.

In today’s digital world, the demand for software application containers has become widespread, requiring two specific IP’s to quickly develop an electronic device: a “core” IP (computing unit) and an “application container” IP. Android is known as representing application containers for powerful microprocessors, used in smartphones for example; while MicroEJ covers the market for low power and less expensive microcontrollers and microprocessors. The use of these application containers is now becoming widespread in the following markets: Consumer Electronics, Home Automation, Avionics, Automotive, Energy, Smart-Networks, Medical, Telecom, Home Appliances, Automation.

Like IP implementations in most systems-on-chip such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or cellular, which are a mix of “electronic hardware” and “embedded software,” MicroEJ is preparing a low-power version of its software application container, the MEJ32.

The business is based on the same business model as the 100 percent software version, through the purchase of millions of units of MEJ32 over several years, regardless of the version. This global model allows electronic product manufacturers to have the best version adapted to their needs on all their product lines. They will be able to choose between the optimized and integrated version in a specific SoC, or the highly tuned 100 percent software version for a generic microcontroller microprocessor on the market.

With a large portfolio of more than 50 optimized versions of its MEJ32 processor, this electronic and hardware version will be available as synthesizable RTL code. In order to meet the deadlines of its customers, MicroEJ has joined forces with the CEA LIST department DSCIN (Digital Systems and Integrated Circuit Division), as well as IC’Alps, an engineering company specialized in the design and production of SoC and ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit).