34-contact high-voltage connector achieves 5kV rating

LEMO announces an advancement in its REDEL 2P High Voltage Series with the introduction of new connectors featuring 26 and 34 contacts at 5kV. This development builds upon LEMO’s established technical expertise and medical market experience, where the original REDEL 2P High Voltage Series with 2, 5, and 8 contacts has served as an industry standard.

The expansion addresses the evolving requirements of medical technology, particularly in the field of Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) cardiac surgery procedures. LEMO’s patented design combines dense contact configuration with high voltage capabilities, delivering consistent performance for integration into current PFA medical devices.

The expanded REDEL Series reinforces LEMO’s focus on safety and reliability, positioning the company as a partner to manufacturers and integrators in the medical device sector. The connectors feature a miniaturized, ergonomic design that enhances operational efficiency while maintaining robust performance standards.

The design architecture accommodates customization through various contact options, keyings, and color codes, allowing for precise alignment with specific application requirements. This adaptability, combined with the compact form factor, supports implementation across different medical device configurations.