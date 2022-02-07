35-W AC/DC development board carries silicon or GaN FETs

Eggtronic has announced an AC/DC demo and development board to speed the design, prototyping and implementation of high-performance, high-efficiency, ultra-compact power converters, power adapters and device chargers. The new 35 W AC/DC development board is built using Eggtronic’s EcoVoltas QuarEgg+ technology. Suitable for both USB-PD and fixed power output applications, the board is available with a gallium nitride (GaN) FET (for maximum performance) or a silicon FET (for cost-effective high-performance solutions).

Eggtronic developed the EcoVoltas proprietary, patented power conversion architecture to help engineers meet long-term goals on cost, size, weight and sustainability. The architecture boosts the performance of FET switching devices, whether they are based on legacy silicon or GaN and silicon carbide (SiC) wide bandgap (WBG) materials. EcoVoltas QuarEgg+ micro-sized, ultra-efficient power converters offer up to five times lower losses and are twice as small as traditional silicon converters and have up to two times lower losses and are 30% smaller than previous GaN converters.

The new AC/DC development board combines the FETs with all of the components needed to deliver a working USB-PD or fixed-output converter. Peak efficiency is in excess of 94%, while a very flat efficiency curve ensures maximum efficiency and minimum power losses across the widest possible range of loads. By using the development board designers can also minimize so-called ‘vampire power’ thanks to a no-load power consumption that is below 18 mW.

Measuring just 38.3 x 38.3 mm x18.6 mm, the new Eggtronic board can accommodate a wide input voltage range of 90 VAC to 264 VAC. Configurable output options are 5 V/3 A, 9 V/3 A, 12 V/2.9 A, 15 V/2.3 A and 20 V/1.75 A. A version of the development board with easy access to every testing point is also available for simplified design of QuarEgg based power adapters.

