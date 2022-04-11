350-V GaN transistor features max 80 mΩ on resistance, 26-A pulsed output

EPC announces the production release of the EPC2050, a 350 V GaN transistor with a maximum R DS(on) of 80 mΩ and a 26 A pulsed output current. The EPC2050 measures just 1.95 mm x 1.95 mm. This tiny size enables power solutions that occupy ten times less area than comparable silicon solutions.

Applications benefiting from the fast-switching speed and tiny size of the EPC2050 include DC-DC conversion from/to 120 V-160 V such as in aerospace applications, 120 V-150 V motor control for medical motors, DC-AC inverters, multi-level converters such as Totem Pole PFC and DC-DC solutions converting 400 V input to 12 V, 20 V or 48 V outputs. Additional applications include fast chargers, battery management systems, electric vehicle charging, solar power inverters, high power lidar for autonomous cars and delivery vehicles, LED lighting, RF switches, and consumer & industrial wirings like wall-mounted sockets and Class D Audio.

The EPC2050 is also suitable for 120 VAC-only applications. A typical power supply bus voltage is between 170 V and 250 V. This includes applications specific to the Americas market, such as power tools and in-wall powered devices, seat-back airline 120 V inverters, and commercial LED lighting.

The EPC90121 development board is a 350 V maximum device voltage, 4 a maximum output current half bridge featuring the EPC2050, and the On-Semi NCP51820 gate driver. The board measures 2” x 2” and contains all critical components, and the layout supports optimal switching performance.

The EPC2050 eGaN FET is priced for 1K units at $3.05 each, and the EPC90121 development board is priced at $156.25 each. Both are available from Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc