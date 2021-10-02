3D audio reference design supports spatial audio for consumer apps

CEVA, together with Beken Corporation, and VisiSonics announced the availability of a complete 3D audio reference design for the rapid deployment of headsets and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds supporting spatial audio for use in gaming, multimedia, and conferencing.

The reference design leverages Beken’s BK3288X Bluetooth Audio SoC series featuring the CEVA-X2 Audio DSP running VisiSonics’ RealSpace 3D audio software, together with CEVA’s MotionEngine Hear head tracking algorithms. This highly-optimized hardware plus software solution offers OEMs and ODMs a cost-effective, ready-to-deploy SoC with best-in-class performance, using any audio encoding format, to introduce best-in-class 3D audio hearing experience for VR, AR and the new generation of motion-aware earbuds. The single chip-based reference design provides a self-sufficient 3D audio solution, fully residing on the headset side, eliminating the need for a 3D audio rendering engine on the host device, which also enables a lower latency design.

The 3D Audio Reference Design is available now directly from CEVA, and the associated software package combining VisiSonics’ RealSpace 3D audio with CEVA’s MotionEngine Hear is available now for licensing by CEVA and VisiSonics.