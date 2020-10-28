3D depth sensor is based on ToF technology

Gaming, virtual e-Commerce, 3D online education: Augmented Reality (AR) applications with three-dimensional depth sensors link the real with the digital world and are strongly demanded. Infineon Technologies AG and pmdtechnologies developed a Gaming, virtual e-Commerce, 3D online education: Augmented Reality (AR) applications with three-dimensional depth sensors link the real with the digital world and are strongly demanded. Infineon Technologies AG and pmdtechnologies developed a 3D depth sensor based on the Time of Flight (ToF)-technology which outperforms other solutions in the market and aims for target applications that offer a wider spectrum of innovative consumer usability. The 3D sensor market in smartphones for rear side cameras is expected to grow up to more than 500 million units per year until 2024.

The new chip allows the integration into miniaturized camera modules, accurately measuring depth in short and long-range for AR while meeting low power consumption requirements with more than 40 percent power saving on the imager.

Due to its flexible configurability the new REAL3 ToF sensor enables differentiated camera performance in a wide variety of ranges, light conditions, and use cases while saving battery life in mobile devices. For various applications, the new sensor provides techniques like real-time augmented reality, long-range scanning, small object reconstruction, fast low power autofocus, and picture segmentation. Effects such as background blur in videos and pictures from moving scenes are easily enabled without the need for post-photography processing and regardless of ambient light conditions.

Furthermore, seamless augmented reality sensing experiences are being achieved, allowing for high-quality 3D depth data capture up to a distance of ten meters, without losing resolution in the shorter range. Always-on applications such as mobile AR gaming can greatly benefit from the small power budget required by the new sensor, and provide users with longer playtime than ever. For applications such as the 3D scanning for room and object reconstruction or 3D mapping for furniture planning and other design applications, the sensor allows doubling the measuring range beyond the current solution in the market.

The volume delivery for this chip starts in Q2 2021, demo kits are already available.