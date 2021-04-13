3GPP Rel. 14 compliant NB-IoT modules feature low power consumption, optional 2G fallback

Telit launched the NE310L2 series of 3GPP Rel. 14 compliant NB-IoT modules. Featuring best-in-class power consumption, optional 2G fallback, an ultra-compact footprint, and future integrated SIM support, the new modules are ideal for low-bandwidth, cost-sensitive applications that require long battery life and enhanced coverage.

The Telit NE310L2 series features the new cellular IoT Chipset from Sony, the ALT1255 low-power LTE Category NB2 chipset with an integrated SIM (iSIM), global LTE bands support, rich application layer, and GSM/GPRS fallback modem. The 5G-ready ALT1255 is designed for battery-powered, cost-sensitive, worldwide LPWA applications such as utility meters, medical devices, logistic trackers, industrial controllers, and more.

The Telit NE310L2’s other key features include An ultra-compact 13.1 x 14.3 mm footprint (NE310L2-W1 version) for integration in size-constrained devices; 2G fallback with a 15 x 18 mm form factor (NE310L2-WW) to ensure the best service in regions with mixed NB-IoT and 2G network coverage; Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) to enable best-in-class power consumption for battery-operated devices; 23 dBm output power (Power Class 3) to maximize uplink coverage reliability and performance;

In a future release, the NE310L2 will add NB-IoT connectivity inside the module through an iSIM based on an integrated hardware secure element (iSE) that is compliant with state-of-the-art industry security requirements. As a member of Telit’s award-winning xE310 family, the NE310L2 has pin-to-pin compatibility, enabling integrators to design a single PCB layout and deploy any combination of 2G and 4G technologies.