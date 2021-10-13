3U, 6U VPX boards follow SOSA technical standard

Abaco Systems announced the production release of five products designed to align to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standard demonstrating Abaco’s position as the market leader in 3U and 6U VPX boards and board sets. The VP431, SWE440S, SBC6511, VP831 and IPN254 align to the SOSA standard and support DOD goals for technology insertion, cost reduction, and faster time to deployment.

Abaco is an active member of the Open Group steering group and was proud to be a part of creating the Technical Standard for SOSA Reference Architecture, Edition 1.0, announced in September. Five years of collaborative efforts led to this standard for sensing systems, and it will ensure the industry keeps its competitive edge in our global environment.

The five production releases include: