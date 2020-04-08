3U CompactPCI SBCs carry up to 2GBytes of SDRAM ECC memory

Abaco Systems today announced the PowerPact3 IMP3B 3U CompactPCI rugged single board computer. It is a successor to the PowerPact3 IMP3A, CM4R and RL4R for which it provides a straightforward, cost-effective replacement.

Designed for a broad range of demanding applications in defense, aerospace, industrial and commercial environments where rugged reliability in harsh conditions is of paramount importance, the IMP3B consumes minimal size, weight and power (SWaP).

“Many of our IMP3A, CM4R and RL4R customers are committed to the 3U CompactPCI architecture and need the functionality offered by their existing platforms – and are unable or unwilling to make a change that would be time-consuming, disruptive and expensive,” said Peter Thompson, Vice President, Product Management at Abaco. “The IMP3B gives them a way forward that allows them to avoid the necessity of doing that, providing the assurance of long term availability of a key component in their systems.”

The IMP3B features the QorIQ™ P2020 Power Architecture™ processor operating at 1.0 GHz with up to 2GBytes of SDRAM ECC memory. I/O includes a Gigabit Ethernet channel; four COM ports, and eight GPIO.

Available in conduction-cooled format, the IMP3B software support includes comprehensive Deployed Test Software (BIT and BCS) and VxWorks.

