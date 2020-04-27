3U PXI/PXIe 16-bit digitizer cards sport high dynamic range

The GX2482 Series 3U PXI/PXIe digitizer cards are high-performance, dual-differential-channel, 16-bit digitizers offering high dynamic range and excellent SFDR (Spurious-Free Dynamic Range) characteristics. The module’s differential inputs coupled with its low distortion make it an ideal instrument for analyzing a wide range of analog signals. Each channel offers three selectable low pass filters, a 16-bit, 180 MS/sec ADC, and 64-M words of memory for each channel. The sample rate can be programmed from 1 MHz to 180 MHz.

“The GX2482 Series provides our customers with the performance they need to meet the requirements of complex test applications,” said Jon Semancik, Marvin Test Solutions’ Director of Marketing. “Combining advanced features, PXI flexibility and ease of use, the GX2482 series supports a range of test applications including aerospace, defense, automotive, communications and medical, at the device, module or system level.”

The GX2482 is supplied with a 32-bit DLL driver. Various interface files provide access to the DLL from programming tools and languages such as ATEasy, LabVIEW, C/C++, Microsoft Visual Basic, Delphi, and more. The available virtual panel can be used to interactively adjust and control the instrument from a window that displays the instrument’s current settings and measurements.

An online help file and PDF User’s Guide provides documentation that includes instructions for installing, using and programming the board.

For more information as well as detailed product specifications, visit MarvinTest.com.

