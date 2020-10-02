4-channel, ultra-low TVS optimized for high-speed line protection

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited introduced the AOZ8S212UD4, AOZ8S321UD4, and AOZ8S306BD4, a series of Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) for high-speed line protection using the best-in-class low capacitance TVS platform. The new products are ideal for Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) protection for laptops, televisions, and other electronic devices.

The low capacitance TVS series is optimized for high-speed line protection including but not limited to USB, Thunderbolt, HDMI, and PCI Express, avoiding the transmission error by minimizing the capacitance effect. The new series of products housed in a DFN2.5mm x 1.0mm and DFN2x1mm leadless Surface-Mounted Device (SMD) and its flow-through feature is ideally suited to the route design of differential pairs on printed circuit board.

Pricing and Availability

The AOZ8S212UD4, AOZ8S321UD4, and AOZ8S306BD4 are immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 16 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces is $0.10. Datasheet