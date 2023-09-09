Continue to Site

4 kW liquid-cooled dc-dc converter creates DC voltages in hybrid and EVs

Bel Fuse Inc. announced the release of the Bel Power Solutions 700DNG40-24-8, the second generation 4 kW liquid-cooled dc-dc converter. The unit creates DC voltages in hybrid and electric vehicles suitable to power low-voltage accessories, replacing a traditional alternator.

The new converter is smaller and operates at a wider input voltage range from 450 to 900 Vdc than its 700DNC40-24-8G predecessor, delivering up to 4000 W of output power. Housed in a compact design weighing only 4.5kg, the unit is fit for a variety of deployments in construction, mining, bus, and trucking, along with marine and ground support equipment. 

Features include very high efficiency of up to 95%, high reliability, low output voltage noise, and excellent dynamic response to load/input changes. Plus, the 700DNG40-24-8 converter is parallelable up to 8 units and includes optional UDS functionality, CAN FD, and cybersecurity. 

The new 700DNG40-24-8 DC-DC converter is available immediately. Please contact Bel for stocking package pricing or modified and custom designs. Visit company representatives at The Battery Show North America on September 12-14, booth #936.

