4 W regulated dc-dc converters bridge industry’s 3- 6 W gap

TRACO POWER’s new 4 watt regulated DC-DC converters are available with either 2:1 (TMR 4) or 4:1 (TMR 4WI) input ranges, bridging the 3 to a 6-watt gap of industry-standard SIP-8 converter solutions.

The TMR 4 (2:1 input range) and TMR 4WI (4:1 input range) are two families of regulated 4 Watt DC-DC converters with either single or dual output voltages ranging from 5 to 24 VDC. Each comes in a compact SIP-8 package featuring I/O isolation of 1600 VDC and protection against short-circuit and overload. Their advanced design provides efficiencies up to 87%, and operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C without derating, and an integrated remote On/Off function. Safety approved to the latest IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 industrial standard, these DC-DC converters deliver high quality, cost-efficient solution and provide a cost-efficient alternative to 6 Watt converters in 3-4 watt applications.

Products are in stock and available through distributors around the globe with manufacturing lead times of 12-14 weeks.