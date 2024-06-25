40 A automotive relay shaves 2 mm in size, making for more compact designs

Developed at customer requests as a 40A lower-heat and lower-power-consumption follow-up to FCL Components’ FBR53-HW 40A relay, the FBR53-LE can seamlessly replace the FBR53-HW without altering its terminal arrangement. The single-pole FBR53-LE is capable of switching heavy loads for fuel and electric vehicle applications including electric power steering, blower/fan motor, starter controller, and infotainment systems. Reducing the power consumption of the coil (W = V x I = V2 / R) compared to FBR53-HW enables heat generation to be suppressed. This can also reduce battery consumption in EVs and other vehicles with limited battery power.

This plastic sealed type relay is RoHS compliant and uses a silver tin oxide contact material. The FBR53-LE can replace the mini ISO, and a reflow capable (through hole reflow) type is also available.