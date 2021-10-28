40-V, 1.3-milliohm eGaN FETs optimized for high power density apps

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation expands the selection of low voltage, off-the-shelf gallium nitride transistors with the introduction of the EPC2067 (1.3 mΩ typical, 40 V)

eGaN FET.

The EPC2067 is ideal for applications with demanding requirements for high power density performance including 48 V – 54 V input servers. Lower gate charges and zero reverse recovery losses enable high-frequency operation of 1 MHz, and beyond, at high efficiency in a tiny 9.3 mm2 footprint for state-of-the-art power density.

The EPC90138 development board is a 40 V maximum device voltage, 40 A maximum output current, half-bridge with onboard gate drives, featuring the EPC2067 eGaN FETs. This 2” x 2” (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm) board is designed for optimal switching performance and contains all critical components for easy evaluation of the EPC2067.

The EPC2067 eGaN FET is priced at 1K u/reel at $2.69 each. The EPC90138 development board is priced at $123.75/each. Both the EPC2067 and EPC90139 are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key