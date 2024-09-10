40 V automotive MOSFETs offer 75 percent weight reduction

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation announced the release of four new Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation announced the release of four new 40V 1)MXT MV MOSFET s designed in Power Dual Flat No-Lead (PDFN) 33 packages for automotive applications.

As automotive technologies like autonomous driving and infotainment systems advance, the number and variety of motors installed in vehicles are increasing. Consequently, there is a growing importance for high-performance MOSFETs that offer low power consumption, compact size, and lightweight construction to efficiently drive these motors.

Magnachip’s newly launched 40V MXT MV MOSFETs come in PDFN33, reducing the area by more than 60% and the weight by approximately 75% as compared to 40V MOSFET products packaged in PDFN56. This makes them even more suitable for automotive motors and low-power control systems, where performance, fuel efficiency, and space flexibility are crucial.

Among these new products, three models—AMDV040N029LVRH, AMDV040N036LVRH, andAMDV040N042LVRH—are distinguished by their low gate threshold voltage of 1.8V. The gate threshold voltage determines the point at which the MOSFET switches from an off-state to an on-state. A lower threshold voltage reduces the energy required to operate the MOSFET, thereby decreasing the overall power consumption of the system.