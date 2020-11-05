40 W ac-dc power supplies target medical applications

RECOM has extended its range of industrial and medically-approved AC/DC power supplies rated at 40W in a tiny 1.6” x 3” footprint for open frame versions and 1.8” x 3.2” for potted versions. The RACM40-K series typically achieves 90% efficiency across a wide line and load range and despite the ultra-compact size, operates up to 60°C at full load and to 85°C with airflow or derating. Full load is also available across the line range, 90 – 264VAC.

Single outputs available are 5V, 12V, 15V, 18V, 24V, 36V, and 48V, with full protection against short circuit, overload, and over-voltage. No-load consumption is below 0.1W at 240VAC.

The RACM40-K series holds 2MOPP medical certification up to 4000m altitude and is suitable for B and BF applications. Additional certifications are IEC/EN 62368-1 for audio-visual/IT, IEC 61558-1 for industrial, IEC/EN 61010 for test and measurement, and IEC/EN 60335 for household appliances. In-built EMC filtering achieves ‘Class B’ compliance with a good margin and meets the requirements of medical EMC standard IEC/EN 60601-1-2 4th edition.

Various mounting options are available: the open frame part can be mounted on stand-offs with Molex connectors for input and output or the /PCB option incorporates pins for direct PCB mounting. For backward-compatibility, a 2” x 3” footprint version is available on request. The potted version with additional mechanical fixings for stability has inverted pinning compared with the /OF/PCB version.

Samples and OEM pricing are available from all authorized distributors or direly from RECOM.