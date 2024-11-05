4000 Hz digital transducer features multi-device access

The TorqSense SGR521 transducer from Sensor Technology now includes Ethernet output alongside its existing RS232 and USB capabilities. The non-contact strain gauge technology operates without slip rings and provides digital data output for torque measurement applications. The system delivers torque measurements from 175 mNm to 13,000 Nm with ±0.1% accuracy, featuring 400% mechanical overload capacity and 250% over-range reading capability. The digital sampling operates at 4000 samples per second.

The Ethernet-enabled SGR521 connects to Local Area Networks through standard structured cabling. Multiple devices can access the transducer simultaneously via UDP packet transmission. The unit includes an embedded web server for configuration and data access. Network implementation supports VPN and gateway connections, enabling remote access through standard Internet Protocols.

The transducer works with a range of devices including PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi systems. Users can monitor and collect data from any network-connected location. The UDP protocol handles data transmission, while the embedded web server provides access to configuration settings and measurement data.

TorqView Advanced Torque Monitoring Software now includes network functionality for data visualization and reporting. The software update supports the new Ethernet capabilities, enabling users to collect and analyze torque measurements through network connections. The system integrates with existing network infrastructure, allowing organizations to implement remote monitoring through their current setup.