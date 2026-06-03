48 V varistors target automotive power protection

KYOCERA AVX has expanded its TransGuard® VT Series with new automotive-grade multilayer varistors for 48 V power supply systems, designed for transient voltage suppression and EMI/RFI attenuation in compact SMT packages. The ZnO-based devices are qualified to AEC-Q200, IEC 61000-4-2, ISO 10605 and, for the new 48 V versions, VDA-320, with operating temperatures up to 150°C, working voltages of 56 VDC or 40 VAC, clamping voltages of 100–110 V and chip sizes from 0805 to 2220 for use in electric vehicles, charging stations and other high-temperature automotive and industrial systems.