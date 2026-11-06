48V architectures simplify ADAS power design

Allegro MicroSystems is expanding its automotive portfolio with the AMD89106 and AMD89186 gate drivers, the A17810 inductive torque sensor and the A81481 48V PMIC for next-generation ADAS and chassis systems. The devices are intended to support migration from 12V to 48V architectures with footprint- and register-compatible gate drivers, magnet-free torque sensing and an integrated power-management path for safety-critical steering, braking and suspension applications. Allegro said the portfolio is aimed at reducing design complexity, supporting software reuse and lowering bill-of-materials costs in 48V ECU designs.