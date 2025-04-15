4A – 12A SiC diode series features 20 µA max reverse leakage current

Diodes Incorporated announces the expansion of its silicon carbide (SiC) product portfolio with a series of five high-performance, low figure-of-merit (FOM) 650V SiC Schottky diodes. Rated at 4A, 6A, 8A, 10A, and 12A, the DSCxxA065LP series is housed in the ultra-thermally efficient T-DFN8080-4 package and is designed for high-efficiency power switching applications, such as DC to DC and AC to DC conversion, renewable energy, data centers (especially those that process heavy artificial intelligence (AI) workloads), and industrial motor drives.

The industry-leading FOM, calculated as FOM=Q C ×V F , is attributed to: Negligible switching losses, thanks to the absence of reverse recovery current and low capacitive charge (Q C ), and Low forward voltage (V F ), minimizing conduction losses, enhancing overall power efficiency.

These characteristics make them ideal for high-speed switching circuits.

The high-performance SiC diodes are also notable for their lowest reverse leakage (I R ) in the industry, at 20µA (max.). This minimizes heat dissipation and conduction losses, improving system stability and reliability, particularly in comparison to silicon Schottky devices. This reduction in heat dissipation also lowers cooling costs and operating expenses.

The compact and low-profile T-DFN8080-4 (typ. 8mm x 8mm x 1mm) surface mount package incorporates a large underside heat pad, which reduces thermal resistance. Requiring less board space and providing a larger heat pad, the T‑DFN8080-4 is an ideal alternative to the TO252 (DPAK). This benefits circuit designs by increasing power density, reducing overall solution size, and lowering the cooling budget.

The 4A DSC04A065LP, 6A DSC06A065LP, 8A DSC08A065LP, 10A DSC10A065LP, and 12A DSC12A065LP are available at $1.25, $1.55, $1.80, $2.10, and $2.40, respectively, each in 2,500-piece quantities.