4D imaging radar on-a-chip is automotive-grade, AEC-Q100 qualified

Vayyar’s automotive-grade, AEC-Q100 qualified RoC chip features up to 48 transceivers, an internal digital signal processor (DSP), and a microcontroller unit (MCU) for real-time signal processing. Capable of seeing through objects and able to operate effectively in all weather conditions, Vayyar’s single-chip solution can replace over a dozen other sensors and negates the need for expensive LIDAR and cameras.

Within the cabin, one multifunctional Vayyar chip can support a multitude of systems, including intruder alerts, Child Presence Detection, enhanced Seat Belt Reminders, and eCall to alert emergency services in the event of a crash. It delivers a revolutionary level of safety, utterly unobtainable with traditional single-function sensors.

This breakthrough solution fulfills the functions of multiple chips by sensing, computing, processing, mapping, and imaging targets with just a single radio-frequency integrated circuit (RFIC). The platform supports Vayyar’s mission to ensure that safety is available and affordable for all car manufacturers and their key suppliers, at a time when modern cars are becoming increasingly crowded with sensors.

Today, there are more than 100 sensors in a typical car, with analysts predicting that this will double by 2030. However, Vayyar’s new production-ready RoC offers unprecedented potential and a unique opportunity to cut cost and complexity while improving safety.

The platform provides exceptionally high resolution and an extremely wide field of view to deliver unsurpassed precision and detail. The robust sensor is also engineered for scalability, seamlessly facilitating the deployment of emerging features via over-the-air (OTA) software updates. This effectively future-proofs vehicle as new safety requirements and standards emerge.

Central to the platform’s potential is its ability to reduce complexity, in order to cut direct and indirect costs. Vayyar has the in-house expertise to deliver a full end-to-end solution, including hardware, software, development, and testing resources, streamlining the integration process for Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs to minimize effort, costs and risk.